Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

