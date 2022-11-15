Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

NCMGF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

