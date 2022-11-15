New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

