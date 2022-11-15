New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NEN opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $85.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Rating ) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

