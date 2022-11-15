New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NEN opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $85.00.
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
