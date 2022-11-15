Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $36,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.11 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

