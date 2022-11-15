Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Nerdy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $380.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

