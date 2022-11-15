Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 146,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 126,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.