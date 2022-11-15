Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 626,805 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 345,291 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

