Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
