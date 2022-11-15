NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Cowen

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 1,211,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $41.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.