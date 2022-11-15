NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Cowen

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 1,211,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

