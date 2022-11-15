NEM (XEM) Hits Market Cap of $288.93 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. NEM has a market capitalization of $288.93 million and $7.47 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010059 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00590093 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.07 or 0.30736995 BTC.
NEM Coin Profile
NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NEM
