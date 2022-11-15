Neil Josephson Sells 2,475 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) insider Neil Josephson sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $20,047.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at $117,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zymeworks Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks Company Profile

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

