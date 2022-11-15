NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00011931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $104.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023640 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 826,989,764 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 826,989,764 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.95961256 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $139,514,040.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

