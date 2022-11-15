NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $153.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00011753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 826,698,111 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 826,698,111 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82493255 USD and is down -10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $171,941,106.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

