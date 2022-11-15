Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.80%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 2,667.56%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

