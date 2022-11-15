National Bankshares Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$3.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a PE ratio of 23.75. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.34.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.