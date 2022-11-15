Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. 4,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.19. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

