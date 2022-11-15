Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $24,930,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,993,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.