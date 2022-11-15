Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 101,436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Steven Madden worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

