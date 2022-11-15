Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

