Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

