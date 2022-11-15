Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,622,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,631,000 after buying an additional 257,819 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average of $244.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

