Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $259.44 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

