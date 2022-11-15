Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on THC. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of THC stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

