Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.