Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $63.04.

