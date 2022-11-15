Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.13. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

