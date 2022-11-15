Multitude (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.00 ($3.09) and last traded at €2.94 ($3.03). Approximately 16,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.89 ($2.98).

Multitude Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

About Multitude

(Get Rating)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.