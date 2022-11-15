MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,660,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 562,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MSA Safety by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.