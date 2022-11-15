MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MSA Safety Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MSA stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84.
Institutional Trading of MSA Safety
MSA Safety Company Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSA Safety (MSA)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.