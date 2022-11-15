MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
MSA Safety Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $156.84.
MSA Safety Company Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
