MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $156.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.