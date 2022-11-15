Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,006 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of MSI opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

