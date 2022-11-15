MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MOR stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

