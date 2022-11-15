Morgan Stanley Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $543.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $573.00 to $543.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.47. 3,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,935. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.44.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

