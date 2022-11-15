Morgan Stanley Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $57.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of ARVN opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

