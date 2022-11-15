Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $172.96 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023842 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,164,692 coins and its circulating supply is 452,492,761 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

