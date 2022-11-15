Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $163.34 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $163.34 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023805 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,060,898 coins and its circulating supply is 452,404,350 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

