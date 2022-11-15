Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NYSE:MCO opened at $293.60 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $281.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

