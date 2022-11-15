Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,448. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $16.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,042. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.