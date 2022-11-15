Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

