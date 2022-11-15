monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $120.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.
monday.com Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.57.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
