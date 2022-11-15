monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $120.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP grew its position in monday.com by 52.8% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

