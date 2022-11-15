Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

