Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Modiv Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

About Modiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

