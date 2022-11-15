Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $160.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,731,292. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

