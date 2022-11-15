Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $160.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.75. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock valued at $77,731,292. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

