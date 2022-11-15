Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 555,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth $33,724,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Model N by 31.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 142.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth $280,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

