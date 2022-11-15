Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N Price Performance

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 555,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth $33,724,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Model N by 31.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 142.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth $280,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.