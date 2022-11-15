Mizuho Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.4 %

Autodesk stock opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

