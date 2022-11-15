Mizuho Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Neutral

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

