Mizuho Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,647. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

