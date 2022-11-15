Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

