Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.
About Mitsui Chemicals
