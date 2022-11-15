Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 241.40 ($2.84).

Several analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.36) to GBX 169 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 213 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 145.10 ($1.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.70. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £866.80 million and a PE ratio of 476.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

