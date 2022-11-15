Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $9.51 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.